Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,267,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 16,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

