Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director Leanne Marie Baker Sells 1,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Leanne Marie Baker sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.54, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,904.48.

AEM traded up C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$78.50. 241,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,300. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$80.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

