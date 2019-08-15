AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $516,799.00 and approximately $12,911.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

