Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,064,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Aircastle news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aircastle by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Aircastle by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aircastle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several analysts have commented on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

