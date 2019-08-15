Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.84.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 373,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 348,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

