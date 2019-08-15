Alderan Resources Ltd (ASX:AL8) Insider Ernest Eadie Acquires 546,875 Shares

Alderan Resources Ltd (ASX:AL8) insider Ernest Eadie purchased 546,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,687.50 ($13,962.77).

Ernest Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alderan Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Ernest Eadie 2,000,000 shares of Alderan Resources stock.

Alderan Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alderan Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of A$0.55 ($0.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Alderan Resources Company Profile

Alderan Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, and associated minerals. The company's flagship project is the Frisco project comprising the Cactus copper-gold-silver deposits and breccia pipes, as well as Accrington and Horn copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold skarns located in Beaver County, Utah.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alderan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alderan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.