Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 82,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,292 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 280,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 627,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,506,328. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

