Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

ALIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

