Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $429.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.04 million to $437.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $393.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $1,596,976.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,910,176 shares in the company, valued at $431,200,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

