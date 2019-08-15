Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.39 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $429.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.04 million to $437.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $393.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $1,596,976.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,910,176 shares in the company, valued at $431,200,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.