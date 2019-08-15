Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Allergan by 42.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,742 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 846,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,867,000 after purchasing an additional 410,746 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

