Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.37. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 7,550 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

