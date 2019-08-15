Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,164.00. 18,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,155.12. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $814.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.