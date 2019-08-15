Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $588,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig E. Hunsaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 728.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

