alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.32 ($17.82).

AOX stock opened at €14.50 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.63.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

