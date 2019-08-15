Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) fell 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $985,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

