Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Lessened by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 281,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

