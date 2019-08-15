Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,137. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 150.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.