Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller Purchases 4,000 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 29.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

