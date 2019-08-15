American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 8%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.08, approximately 4,018,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,198,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 440.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.