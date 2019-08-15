American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed the industry year to date. It is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and is thus prudently investing in businesses it is knowledgeable about. The deal between National Interstate, and Atlas Financial to be the exclusive underwriter the latter’s paratransit business bears the testimony to the same. Consistent price increase in P&C business should favor results. Better industry fundamentals with strong pricing and a higher renewal ratio should drive growth. A strong balance sheet, low leverage cost and an efficient capital management are tailwinds. It expects operating earnings in the range of $8.40-$8.80 in 2019. Second-quarter EPS beat estimates on strong operating profits and investment results. However, soft Annuity business and exposure to cat loss are concerns.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $197,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,309 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,159.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,827 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Financial Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Financial Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.