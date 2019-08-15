AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $42.50

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLD. TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 416,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 146,263 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

