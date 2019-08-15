Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.11. 45,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,323. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

