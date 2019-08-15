Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 7.2%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.59, 887,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,330,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $283.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 914,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

