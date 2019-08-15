Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report sales of $61.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.78 million and the highest is $63.26 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $248.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.45 million to $251.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $263.23 million, with estimates ranging from $239.15 million to $280.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 80,304 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 426,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 202,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,949. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

