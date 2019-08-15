Analysts Anticipate Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Natus Medical’s rating score has declined by 28.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Natus Medical an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NTUS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

