Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $99.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.39 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $69.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $398.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.63 million to $402.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $442.82 million, with estimates ranging from $438.03 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $141,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

