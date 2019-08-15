Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.22 Million

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $420.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $205.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 1,258,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,196 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

