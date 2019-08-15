Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Potbelly reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

