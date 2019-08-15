Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Unum Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 340.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMRX. ValuEngine raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMRX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,328. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

