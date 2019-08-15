Analysts Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $8.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce $8.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34. Biogen reported earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $32.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.98 to $34.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.34 to $36.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.51. Biogen has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

