Analysts Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 6,233,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,639. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,725 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Davita by 1,512.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 679,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

