Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

FBM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $769.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

