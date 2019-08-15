Analysts Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $27.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.78 million. Iteris reported sales of $24.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $114.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $115.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $134.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.16. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,174. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.