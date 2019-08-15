Analysts Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.48 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will announce sales of $267.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $223.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,166,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 510,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

