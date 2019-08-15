Analysts Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post $635.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.80 million. Rev Group posted sales of $597.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,609. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 215,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

