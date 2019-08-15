Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nemetschek (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

8/13/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.30 ($73.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €48.33 ($56.20) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.33 ($60.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.50 ($57.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.33 ($60.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.30 ($73.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.30 ($73.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.33 ($60.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.00 ($53.49). 203,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.18. Nemetschek SE has a twelve month low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a twelve month high of €57.95 ($67.38). The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.62.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.