Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

