Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $111.00

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BPMC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. 15,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $149,983.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

