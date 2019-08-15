Analysts Set Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $52.00

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SSTI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $351,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $95,099.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,579 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

