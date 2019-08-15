Analysts Set Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 1,329,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

