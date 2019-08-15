Analyzing Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Unit (NASDAQ:UNT)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $10.29 million 133.46 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -9.95 Unit $843.28 million 0.19 -$45.29 million $1.00 2.95

Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -1,074.80% -48.80% -34.17% Unit -8.99% 1.31% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tellurian and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 4 6 0 2.60 Unit 0 4 1 0 2.20

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 150.44%. Unit has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 654.24%. Given Unit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unit is more favorable than Tellurian.

Summary

Unit beats Tellurian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

