ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

ANCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANCN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.