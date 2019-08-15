Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.90. 59,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.