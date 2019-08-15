Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $774.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $387,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $270,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $551,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 105.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.