Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Apergy worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Apergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Apergy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 276.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apergy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

