Apergy (NYSE:APY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.75

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apergy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

