APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Trading Down 1.5%

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.25 ($2.30) and last traded at A$3.25 ($2.30), 51,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.30 ($2.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $256.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. APN Convenience Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile (ASX:AQR)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

