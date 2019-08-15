Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,985,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,712. The company has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -2.01. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, National Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.