Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 65,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $26.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 1,397.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 31.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 560.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

