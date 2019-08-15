Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 1,238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. ValuEngine cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 2,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

